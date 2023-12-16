Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,943 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 11.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 2,630,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

