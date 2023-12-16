Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 146,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 93,307,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,793,887. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 303.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

