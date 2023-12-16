Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $217,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 108,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

