Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in November

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKIUF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. Parkland has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

