Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 29.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSFE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,532. The firm has a market cap of $682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

