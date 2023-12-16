Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.85

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 735517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Pentair Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

