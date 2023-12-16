Persistence (XPRT) Market Cap Hits $86.08 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 76.3% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $767,524.85 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

