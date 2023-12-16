Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
About Petrus Resources
