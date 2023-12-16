Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

