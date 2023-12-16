Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.