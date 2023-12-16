Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
About Pets at Home Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.