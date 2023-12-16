Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

