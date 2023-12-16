Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $129.87. 9,648,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

