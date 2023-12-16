Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 32.9% in November

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $26.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

