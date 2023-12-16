PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.29 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $64,222.45 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $25.07 or 0.00058987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,100 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

