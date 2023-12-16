Pocket Network (POKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $1.29 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

