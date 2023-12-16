Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.5 days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.23 and a 1-year high of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.27.
About Precious Shipping Public
