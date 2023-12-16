Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.5 days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.23 on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.23 and a 1-year high of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.27.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

