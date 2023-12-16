Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Prio Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRRY traded up C$1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Prio has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99.

Get Prio alerts:

Prio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.