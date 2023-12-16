Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.8 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Puma has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.