Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.8 days.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 668. Puma has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.
Puma Company Profile
