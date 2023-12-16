Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.36 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00007530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $335.51 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.28 or 0.05283866 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00105352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

