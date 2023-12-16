QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $128,425.51

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $128,425.51 and $2,863.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.71 or 1.00036112 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003668 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119273 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,527.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

