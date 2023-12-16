Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Down 4%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.91 and last traded at $159.96. 283,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 387,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

