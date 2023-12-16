Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,723. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Revival Gold
