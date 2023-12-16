Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,723. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

