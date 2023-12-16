Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.38. 4,241,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

