Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,354,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

