Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 4,583,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

