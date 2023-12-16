Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

RCKTF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 17,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Rock Tech Lithium in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

