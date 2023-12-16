Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 84,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,117. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.