Scholarship Coin (SCHO) One Day Volume Reaches $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 70% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $12,436.85 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00089978 USD and is up 28.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

