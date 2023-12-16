Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Scholastic Stock Down 11.6 %

SCHL stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.