Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Reaches $925.57

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $925.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00027789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00386243 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,923.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

