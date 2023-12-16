Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI remained flat at $13.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.92. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shore Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.