Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Grows By 37.1%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biophytis Trading Up 31.7 %

NASDAQ BPTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 641,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

