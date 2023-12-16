Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Grows By 37.1%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biophytis Trading Up 31.7 %
NASDAQ BPTS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 641,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.02.
Biophytis Company Profile
