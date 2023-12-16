Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Increases By 34.4%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.04. 51,597,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

