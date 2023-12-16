Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Expands By 39.9%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Company Profile

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

