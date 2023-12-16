Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Decreases By 18.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NQP stock remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,883. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
