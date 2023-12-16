Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Decreases By 18.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP stock remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 212,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,883. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $242,392.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,766,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,642,053.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 377,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.