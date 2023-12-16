Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Increases By 20.4%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ORINF remained flat at $38.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

