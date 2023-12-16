Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.2 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $39.15 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.
Otsuka Company Profile
