Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.7%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.2 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $39.15 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

