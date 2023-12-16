Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Decreases By 33.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,377,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,141,450.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 745,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,405 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 81,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,647. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

