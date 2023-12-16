Short Interest in Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP) Expands By 20.7%

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

PROP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,243. Prairie Operating has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

