Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Expands By 18.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Puma Price Performance
Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,391. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.
About Puma
