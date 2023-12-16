Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Expands By 18.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,391. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.