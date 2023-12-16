Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 20.0%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Redeia Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.
