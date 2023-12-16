Short Interest in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Decreases By 33.2%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,992. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

