Short Interest in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Grows By 16.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKAGY remained flat at $5.93 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $6.11.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
