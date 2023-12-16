Short Interest in RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Grows By 16.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKAGY remained flat at $5.93 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

