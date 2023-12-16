Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 28.6%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

RTL Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RGLXY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Get RTL Group alerts:

About RTL Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.