Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 28.6%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
RTL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RGLXY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
About RTL Group
