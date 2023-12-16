Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Decreases By 20.9%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group
In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $100.14. 894,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
