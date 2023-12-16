Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Decreases By 20.9%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $100.14. 894,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

