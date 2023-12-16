Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Increases By 15.3%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Snail Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNAL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,127. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Snail will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

