Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 17.9%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 579,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,322,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 616,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,328. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

