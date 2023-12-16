Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Expands By 22.6%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Summit State Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.