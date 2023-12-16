Short Interest in Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Increases By 23.5%

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vibra Energia Price Performance

Vibra Energia stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 9,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. Vibra Energia has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vibra Energia in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

