Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $394.79 million and $11.73 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00169467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00543079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00398500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00117190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,951,815,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,927,432,390 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

