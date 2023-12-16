Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $408.03 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $408.03 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,919.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00172790 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00543628 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009008 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00401680 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048402 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00116924 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,953,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,929,378,068 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
